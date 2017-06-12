Aaron Donald's participation in Rams' minicamp is unclear

No one questions Aaron Donald’s importance to the Rams.

Pro Football Focus last week called the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle the “single most dominant player in the NFL” heading into the 2017 season.

But there is one major question about Donald on the eve of a mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday in Thousand Oaks:

Will he be there?

Donald participated in offseason workouts and a voluntary minicamp in April, but was absent for all 10 organized team activity practices that concluded last week.

General manager Les Snead has acknowledged that Donald stayed away because of his contract situation.

Offseason workouts and OTAs are voluntary, so Donald’s absences have not cost him a penny.

But if Donald were to boycott the mincamp, he could be docked as much as $80,405.

Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, a player can be fined $13,400 for an unexcused absence or departure from the first day of a mandatory minicamp, $26,800 for the second and $40,205 for the third.

Donald, the 13th pick in the 2014 draft, is scheduled to earn about $3.2 million in salary and bonuses this season. The Rams also have exercised a fifth-year option that would pay him about $6.9 million in 2018.

By NFL standards, that is a bargain for an interior defensive lineman who has amassed 28 sacks and created havoc for opposing defensive coordinators, offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

Snead said in March that Donald was due for a raise and told reporters last month that the Rams were at “the serious stage of negotiating” with their defensive anchor.

Recent history suggests that Donald might be on the field Tuesday.

Last year, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox stayed away from OTAs while waiting for the team to give him a new deal going into his fifth season.

He returned, however, for the mandatory minicamp. About 10 days later, he signed a six-year, $102.6-million deal with nearly $63.3 million in guarantees.

Cox is represented by Todd France, the same agent who represents Donald.

But a similar timetable for the Rams to get a deal done with Donald is a longshot.

Donald apparently would like the Rams to do what the Houston Texans did for defensive lineman J.J. Watt: give him a new contract after three stellar seasons.

Two months ago, on the eve of offseason workouts, Donald said he looked forward to playing for new coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Donald played in a 4-3 scheme his first three seasons and did not seem concerned that Phillips might move him around in a 3-4.

“I’m comfortable wherever he puts me,” Donald said. “Like I always say, rushing the passer — it doesn’t matter if it’s outside, inside, nose tackle, I can do it.”

Rams players such as linebacker Robert Quinn and cornerback Trumaine Johnson have said that Donald’s absence during OTAs was part of the “business” aspect of the NFL and would not affect the team.

McVay said last week that he hoped for full participation in the minicamp.

“That’s our expectation,” he said, “and I guess we’ll find out next week.”

The minicamp will be the final opportunity for coaches to work with players before training camp opens in late July.

Quarterback Jared Goff will attempt to strengthen his command of a new offense installed by McVay and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

New left tackle Andrew Whitworth will continue to set the example for an offensive line that features Rob Havenstein in a new role at right guard and Jamon Brown in a new role at right tackle. And running back Todd Gurley can continue to work toward emerging from the sophomore slump that plagued him in 2016.

Receiver Tavon Austin, recovering from wrist surgery, is expected to stay out of team drills until training camp. He performed speed and agility drills during OTAs, most of which included him catching tennis balls.

“You see that he’s continuing to try to just perfect his craft with being able to run routes, work on his hand-eye coordination while he can’t fully utilize that wrist,” McVay said last week, adding, “He’s doing a nice job being able to control what he can and he’s getting better within the framework of that.”

