With Jamon Brown suspended, some rookies arrive at Rams camp ready to keep guard up on offensive line

Goff, on what he wants to improve during training camp: “Everything — nothing in particular. Just to continue to grow, continue to get better. Continue to get the ball in the playmakers' hands and let them run with it, distribute. I don’t know, take less sacks, get rid of the ball.” … Goff said the Rams would handle the NFL’s national anthem controversy internally and that it would not be a distraction. “Not for us, no, I don’t think so. I think we proved last year that it wasn’t a distraction for us. We’ve got a really good group of mature guys and guys that are driven and have one goal in mind. I think there are many distractions, that could be one of them, but we won’t allow it to be.”… Defensive lineman Morgan Fox, recovering from knee surgery, was among the players who reported Monday.