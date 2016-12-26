John Fassel becomes emotional as Rams head for season finale

John Fassel stood at the podium and paused.

He stared straight ahead, and then reached for a water bottle, twisted the cap and took a swig. He did everything in his power to keep the tears welling in his eyes from falling.

The Rams’ interim coach, in his fifth season as special-teams coordinator, had easily answered a few questions Monday in his weekly news conference at Cal Lutheran.

Then he was asked if he had become nostalgic.

Fassel began to answer, then stopped for 21 seconds before the human side of a lost season and coming change for a coaching staff and roster spilled forth.

He spoke of coaches and players who had become parents for the first time, of coaches separated from their families and of the relationships he had built during his time with the Rams.

“It’s hard to think of that just being done,” he said, adding, “It’s going to change. And every year it changes, but, of course, there’s going to be many more significant changes this year than there has been in the past.”

Fassel’s three-game tenure as interim coach ends Sunday when the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at the Coliseum.

The Rams are 4-11 after last week’s late collapse in a 22-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Maybe I’m naive — I don’t think anybody in our coaching staff or anybody in the locker room is looking to just get out of here and hope we survive this last game,” he said. “That’s not the feeling I get, even though there’s no doubt about it, it’s been a struggle the last three months.”

Like all staff members, Fassel’s future is uncertain as the Rams search for a new coach to replace the fired Jeff Fisher. Interviews with candidates working in the NFL are expected to begin next week after the conclusion of the regular season.

The status of many players also will be uncertain once a new coach evaluates the personnel.

Rookie quarterback Jared Goff, of course, is regarded as the cornerstone of the franchise.

Goff struggled last week in his sixth start, passing for only 90 yards against the 49ers. He connected for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Rams ahead, 21-7, but failed to supply a first down as the 49ers came back in the final minutes to take a 22-21 lead.

Goff’s final pass was intercepted, clinching the victory for the 49ers.

Afterward, in the course of answering questions, Goff made an unprompted proclamation.

“I’ll say this, to all the fans and everybody that came out today, we’re appreciative and understand where we are,” he said. “We know that they understand where we are.

“It’s just hard, I know they see it — it’s hard in the locker room, it’s hard for all of us. But I promise you guys it will get fixed — [I’ll give] everything in my heart and soul to get it all fixed.”

Fassel was not surprised.

He noted that Goff, the No. 1 pick in the draft, has been tested mentally and physically and “maybe hasn’t had the success he dreamed of when he became the starter,” in Week 11.

“By saying that, he knows he’s got to back that up,” Fassel said. “To be able to make a powerful statement like that proves he’s going to stand up to the fire and deliver.

“And I believe he will.”

Goff’s final chance this season comes Sunday.

The Rams, with Case Keenum at quarterback, defeated the Cardinals, 17-13, in Week 4 at University of Phoenix Stadium. The victory extended an early-season winning streak to three games and put the Rams in first place in the NFC West.

Fassel acknowledged that mood and morale was low after losing 10 of the last 11 games.

“I don’t think the effort or preparation has deteriorated,” he said, “but the morale has, just based on not winning football games, which I think is just human nature.”

But the focus this week, he said, was on finishing the season.

“Everybody’s got, I think, something to play for,” Fassel said. “Just believe that. I know the coaches have something to coach for, you know, their livelihood next year.

“So I’d imagine we’ll have a great week.”

Quick hits

Receiver Kenny Britt (shoulder) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) are day to day because of injuries suffered in the loss to the 49ers, Fassel said. … Offensive lineman Greg Robinson, who last week was a healthy scratch for the second time this season, will prepare to play against the Cardinals, Fassel said. Rodger Saffold, who started in Robinson’s place against New Orleans and the 49ers, could move to right tackle in place of Havenstein. There is also a possibility that Robinson could play guard, Fassel said.

