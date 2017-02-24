Rams receive third- and fourth-round compensatory draft picks

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but they picked up two lower-round slots Friday when the NFL awarded them third- and fourth-round compensatory picks for the loss of free agents Janoris Jenkins, Rodney McLeod and Nick Fairley.

For the Rams, that scenario probably could not have worked better in the aftermath of last year’s historic trade that cost them six draft picks to acquire quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Rams gave the Tennessee Titans their first-round pick, two-second round picks and a third-round pick in last year’s draft, and first and third-round picks this year.

Under the terms of that deal, the Titans will receive the Rams’ third-round compensatory pick, slotted at 100th overall. That allows the Rams to keep their own third-round slot, slotted higher at No. 69.

With the compensatory picks, the Rams currently have eight picks in the draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

They have picks in the second round (37th overall) and third round (69th), two in the fourth round (112th and 141st), one in the fifth round (149th), one in the sixth round (191st) and two in the seventh round (225th and 236th).

This is the first year that teams can trade compensatory picks.

Going into last year’s NFL scouting combine, Rams officials said they were motivated to re-sign key members of the secondary, including Jenkins, a cornerback, and McLeod, a safety.

The Rams put the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson and signed safety/linebacker Mark Barron to a contract extension. But Jenkins signed with the New York Giants and McLeod with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fairley, a defensive lineman, signed with the New Orleans Saints.

