Rams who must deliver and 49ers to watch out for

RAMS WHO MUST DELIVER...

Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold. With tackles Greg Robinson and Rob Havenstein struggling and center Tim Barnes often under duress, the Rams need Saffold to step up and take charge of the line. He started when Robinson was benched against New Orleans and seems like he would be the most dependable option as Jared Goff’s blindside protector.

Defensive end Eugene Sims. The Rams put end Robert Quinn on injured reserve before last week’s game against the Seahawks. With Quinn out, opponents can scheme against nearly-impossible-to-stop tackle Aaron Donald. Sims needs to give the 49ers something to be concerned about.

Receiver Kenny Britt. The eighth-year pro, on the verge of a 1,000-yard season, was disappointed that he was not voted to the Pro Bowl and said he would use that as motivation next season. With his contract up at the end of the season, he needs to play with that purpose and be sure-handed against the 49ers.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO WATCH OUT FOR…

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The last time the Rams played the 49ers, in the season opener, eyes were on Kaepernick only when he took a knee during the national anthem. (That’s also the last time San Francisco won a game.) He supplanted Blaine Gabbert as the starter five games later and has had only one pass intercepted in his last six games. Kaepernick might not be playing the way he did under former coach Jim Harbaugh, but he remains a threat.

Defensive end DeForest Buckner. He is only a rookie, but the 6-foot-7 Buckner has proven to be a durable pass rusher. The seventh pick in the draft would no doubt like to leave his mark on the No. 1 pick, Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Receiver Jeremy Kerley. The 49ers have the worst passing offense in the NFL so there doesn’t seem to be much reason for concern for the Rams. But if Coach Chip Kelly decides to change things up, he could turn to Kerley, who has 53 catches, three for touchdowns.

