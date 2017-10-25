Sports Rams

Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: The Rams are 5-2 for the first time since 2003

The Rams are 5-2 for the first time since 2003 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals during a 10-day road trip to Jacksonville and London.

Join The Times’ Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry in their weekly discussion about the team.

This week’s topics include:

  • Starting strong under first-year coach Sean McVay
  • Their growing media attention
  • Bye-week plans
  • Recapping the 10-day road trip
  • Looking ahead to the second half of the season
  • Answering listener questions

