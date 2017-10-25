Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: The Rams are 5-2 for the first time since 2003

The Rams are 5-2 for the first time since 2003 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals during a 10-day road trip to Jacksonville and London.

Join The Times’ Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry in their weekly discussion about the team.

This week’s topics include:

Starting strong under first-year coach Sean McVay

Their growing media attention

Bye-week plans

Recapping the 10-day road trip

Looking ahead to the second half of the season

Answering listener questions

