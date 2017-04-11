Former Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis retires after eight NFL seasons

Former Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis, the franchise’s all-time leading tackler, announced his retirement Tuesday after eight NFL seasons.

Laurinaitis, 30, played seven seasons for the Rams after he was selected in the second round of the 2009 draft from Ohio State. He started 112 consecutive games for the Rams and recorded more than 100 tackles every season with the team.

Laurinaitis was released by the Rams in February 2016 as part of a salary dump that also included defensive end Chris Long and tight end Jared Cook. Laurinaitis played last season for the New Orleans Saints, but he appeared in only six games before he was placed on injured reserve in November because of a quadriceps injury. He then reportedly requested, and was granted, his release.

Laurinaitis posted a message on Twitter:

The Rams also posted a message on Twitter:

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein