Former USC running back Justin Davis homes in on the details during Rams' rookie minicamp

Former USC running back Justin Davis is focusing on precision during the Rams’ rookie minicamp.

Catching the ball out of the backfield, he said, requires more than running a simple route. If the plays calls to run five yards, don’t settle for four.

“In college, you kind of have some leeway,” he said. “If you catch the ball, you’re good. It doesn’t matter to coaches as long as you complete it.

“But right now, if you don’t get to five yards, you’re going to screw up the whole play. It’s just the small, minute details because they place so much importance on a simple swing route. You might not think about it, but it means so much to the whole entire play.

“Every little detail matters right now because it’s the NFL.”

Davis said he spoke with several teams after the draft. He decided to sign with the Rams because of the opportunity.

“I just felt like this was the best place for me,” he said. “And just playing at USC, being in L.A. for four years, that had a little part to do with it.”

Todd Gurley is the Rams’ starting running back. They also signed free agent Lance Dunbar, who played five seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Malcolm Brown and Aaron Green are other running backs on the roster.

Green is participating in the minicamp, as are Northwestern State’s De’mard Llorens and Southern’s Lenard Tillery.

Davis is confident he can find a role.

“I’ve been talking closely with the special teams coach — and that’s a big deal,” Davis said. “There are only 22 starters and the rest of the guys have to fit in somewhere else and prove their values to the team.

“So that’s No. 1, and also trying to work hard to get as many reps [at running back] as I can.”

