Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum excited about his first NFL opening-game start

It was only the other day that Case Keenum finally checked out the Hollywood sign.

The Rams quarterback has yet to visit many Southern California landmarks and said he laments his delay in sampling eateries such as Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles.

He simply hasn’t had time.

Keenum spent the last nine months preparing to be the Rams’ starter, a goal that will be realized Monday night when he steps onto the field against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s been a long time coming for Keenum, who launched his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2012.

Keenum has started 15 games, five last season for the Rams, but this will be his first opening-game start.

“The first for it to be my show,” he said Thursday.

Keenum, 28, is excited about an opportunity that was earned by playing with consistency while No. 1 pick Jared Goff struggled and made mistakes.

Goff will be inactive for the opener. Sean Mannion will be the No. 2 quarterback.

“There’s a multitude of reasons for it and I don’t know if it’s for one thing in particular,” Goff said. “I’m just going to be patient and wait till my number is called.”

Goff grew up in Northern California and played at Cal. He said it was not especially disappointing to be inactive against the hometown 49ers.

“I’ll play in San Francisco more than once,” he said. “I’ll be OK.”

Keenum will start this season in the same place he finished the last: Levi’s Stadium. He passed for 237 yards in a 19-16 overtime loss to the 49ers.

After the NFL approved the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles, Coach Jeff Fisher named Keenum the presumptive starter going into the off-season. But his status seemed shaky after the Rams traded up to the top of the draft to select Goff.

Now, with the Rams on the eve of their opener, Fisher said he was confident in Keenum’s command of the offense and decision-making.

“He’s going to give us a chance,” Fisher said.

That’s all Keenum has wanted since he left the University of Houston as the NCAA’s all-time leader with 155 touchdown passes.

In 2013, he started eight games for the Texans. He went 0-8, completing 54% of his passes for 1,760 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

The next season, he started twice and led the Texans to victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 58% of his passes for 435 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Last season with the Rams, Keenum played in six games and went 3-2 in five starts after supplanting Nick Foles. Keenum completed 61% of his passes for 828 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception.

He signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract in April.

Now he is the starter for a team that finished 7-9 in 2015 and has not made the playoffs since 2004.

With several pieces in place — Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley and a young and athletic defense — the Rams have searched for consistency at quarterback.

Keenum is certain he can provide it.

“You look at any team — as the quarterback goes the team goes,” Keenum said. “That’s why I love playing quarterback.”

Teammates praise Keenum for his command of the offense and huddle presence.

“Case has always been the same guy — even when he wasn’t the starter,” receiver Tavon Austin said. “Even when he was second string or third string.

“He still talks to you the same way and still operates everything the same way.”

After waiting so long for the season-opening opportunity, Keenum acknowledged that it will be difficult to contain his excitement when the game kicks off Monday night.

“I’m going to get excited no matter what,” he said. “The first time I get hit, it will be like, ‘OK, here we go.’”

He paused for a beat.

“I’m not planning on getting hit, and my big guys are not planning on me getting hit,” he said, laughing. “Maybe I’ll just let them slap me.”

Entertainment value

Cornerback Lamarcus Joyner took a star turn in the final episode of “Hard Knocks” when he met with Fisher to express frustration about not starting at cornerback.

On Thursday, Joyner laughed when asked about causing a stir.

“It’s TV,” he said. “TV sells. That’s why they were here. We’re in L.A. They needed a story and I gave it to them.”

Fisher told Joyner that he was considered a starter as a nickelback.

Joyner said Thursday that he was “more emotional than most guys” and had a passion for playing.

“You ever watch WWF?” Joyner asked reporters. “You ever heard when The Rock says, ‘Know your role and shut your mouth?’

“Once you know your role, then you do your job. I’m just ready to have fun.”

Quick hits

The Rams waived linebacker Nicholas Grigsby and signed cornerback Steven Williams. Williams had been released by the San Diego Chargers. The Rams also released running back Terrence Magee from the practice squad and re-signed offensive lineman David Arkin…. Per the Rams’ injury report, cornerback E.J. Gaines (thigh) and receivers Pharoh Cooper (shoulder) and Nelson Spruce (knee) did not practice. Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (foot) and linebacker Bryce Hager (concussion) were limited.