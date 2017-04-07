Rams mailbag: Looking for who will become go-to receiver, how the offensive line is coming together and more

The Rams, under new Coach Sean McVay, begin their off-season program Monday.

The team traded, released or did not re-sign several players from the 2016 team that finished 4-12, including receiver Kenny Britt, defensive end William Hayes, tight end Lance Kendricks and safety T.J. McDonald.

They added free-agent receiver Robert Woods, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, cornerbacks Kayvon Webster and Nickell Robey-Coleman, running back Lance Dunbar, linebacker Connor Barwin and center John Sullivan among others.

The Rams still lack a tall wide receiver that can tower over or outjump cornerbacks and safeties in the end zone.

But they gave Robert Woods a free-agent contract that includes a guaranteed $15 million, so that’s one option. The last time Woods played regularly in the Coliseum — for USC — he showed a knack for getting open in the end zone.

Tavon Austin? Last season, he did not demonstrate the ability to get open and catch balls in tight spaces. Perhaps McVay’s scheme will create more room for him to operate.

Tight end Tyler Higbee has the size, but he struggled last season to advance past the initial impression he made as a rookie early in training camp.

There are reasons why receiver will be a priority for the Rams in the draft. Your question addresses one of them.

Mark Barron played safety in college at Alabama, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Barron, however, morphed into a hybrid linebacker under former Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, and he will stay at inside linebacker in new coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme. At least, that’s the plan.

But you are onto something regarding Lamarcus Joyner.

After playing well as a slot corner, Joyner will get a look at safety during off-season workouts and organized team activities.

First, let’s do the numbers.

Rob Havenstein, who has started the last two seasons at right tackle, is No. 79. Greg Robinson, the starting left tackle for most of the last three seasons, is No. 73.

With the addition of veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth, McVay has said that Robinson will compete with Havenstein at right tackle. Havenstein is expected to get a look at right guard, and I would not be surprised if Robinson does as well.

You make a good point though: Havenstein played well as a rookie in 2015 before struggling last season.

If he can recapture that form, perhaps Robinson moves permanently inside.

Receiver Nelson Spruce signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, made a big impression early in training camp and in the first exhibition — and then was sidelined for the season because of injuries.

The Rams never put him on waivers because they feared another team would claim him.

My guess is that Spruce has spent the last few months working with quarterback Jared Goff and that he will show up for the off-season program in top shape and ready to make an impression on McVay, offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and receivers coach Eric Yarber.

In the time since you submitted this question, the Rams signed veteran center John Sullivan.

Sullivan, 31, was an outstanding player for the Minnesota Vikings for seven seasons until he suffered a back injury. He sat out in 2015 season, was released before last season and then signed with the Washington Redskins, where McVay was the offensive coordinator.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson is set to earn nearly $17 million after getting the franchise tag for the second year in a row — but he is regarded as a tradeable asset.

The Rams want to see how he fits with Phillips’ scheme before deciding whether to enter serious discussion about a long-term deal.

The Rams added two cornerbacks since the end of the season. Webster comes over from the Denver Broncos. The Rams on Friday signed Robey-Coleman, who played the last four seasons for the Buffalo Bills.

There was a large turnout of high school and college coaches last year when former coach Jeff Fisher opened a practice during workouts in Oxnard.

McVay and the Rams have not publicly detailed plans regarding those kinds of events, but the Rams are considering doing it again.

If they do, I will tweet it and also post it on our website and in print.

