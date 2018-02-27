Marcus Peters says he's a 'Tasmanian devil' and he is looking forward to joining Rams

Marcus Peters rarely hesitates on the field — and that's the same tact the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback took when asked what he would bring to the Rams.
"I am a Tasmanian devil," Peters said on NFL Network's "Total Access" show, "because I'm going to go take the ball any way I want…. Just let me make plays. Let me bring my energy."
Peters, 25, was the centerpiece of a trade between the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs that was agreed upon last week. The trade cannot be officially announced until the NFL's new league year begins on March 14.
But a source with knowledge of the situation said the Rams will acquire Peters and a sixth-round draft pick in this year's draft in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft and a second-round pick in 2019.
Peters, the 18th player chosen in the 2015 draft, intercepted 19 passes in three seasons with the Chiefs. He said he would miss playing with Chiefs teammates.
"It's business," he said of the trade. "That's it. It's business and all I can do is go handle mine. I thank the Kansas City Chiefs for everything they did for me."
Peters was kicked off the team at the University of Washington and had several incidents while playing with the Chiefs.
But he said he had no problem with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who suspended him for a game last season.
"He was looking in the best interest of me to become a better player," Peters said. "They already knew I had some so-called character issues off the field that happened at [Washington] and they took me."
Peters said he has learned from his mistakes.
"The best thing about it is that you can grow from it — you learn from the things that happen to you and you take everything," Peters said. "I put it on my own shoulders. I don't blame nobody for nothing I do."
Peters is looking forward to playing for Rams coach Sean McVay and a team that features offensive stars such as running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff, and defensive stars such as tackle Aaron Donald.
"We goin' to win games," Peters said. "When you got a running back like I do, when you got a front seven like I do now, all you can do is just keeping makin' plays.
"Get the ball to Todd, let him do his thing. Get the ball to Jared, let him do his thing."
The Rams are scheduled to play the Chiefs in Mexico City this season.
Peters will be ready.
"I'm expecting turnovers," he said, "and I'm expecting a win."