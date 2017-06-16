Sean McVay excited after first visit to Coliseum as Rams coach

Sean McVay watched from Virginia last August when the Rams played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at the Coliseum that drew a crowd of more than 90,000.

On Thursday night, the Rams’ new coach visited the historic stadium for the first time.

“You can feel the energy here,” McVay told reporters during an event for the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. “And just getting a chance to see the locker room, kind of envisioning some things that are going to take place here.

“It’s an exciting time for us.”

The Rams completed offseason workouts in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday. They will reconvene in late July for training camp at UC Irvine.

The Rams finished 4-12 last season under former coach Jeff Fisher. They were 1-4 at the Coliseum.

McVay was busy as offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins, but he recalled the “unbelievable atmosphere” that television cameras captured during the Rams’ preseason victory over the Cowboys.

“You could see that this city is hungry for a great football product,” McVay said, “And it’s our obligation, it’s our job to be able to give the fans something that they can be proud of, and give them a product that they want to root for consistently week in and week out.”

The Rams open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts and then play the Redskins at the Coliseum on Sept. 17. They finish the 16-game schedule at home on Dec. 31 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Any time you get a chance to open at home for two games and then finish up at home that’s always a positive thing,” McVay said, adding, “We feel fortunate that it worked out the way it did.”

