Marcus Peters on missing Rams star Aaron Donald: 'Pay the man'

Linebacker Mark Barron, recovering from unspecified offseason surgeries, will not participate in OTAs, McVay said, "but we expect him to be ready to go at some point in [training] camp." Barron did not participate in OTAs last year and was held out of most drills during training camp. But he was one of the Rams' most productive defensive players. ... Rookie linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo underwent foot surgery last week but is expected to return during training camp, McVay said. … Defensive lineman Matt Longacre (back) did not participate. Defensive lineman Dominique Easley, who is coming back from 2017 knee surgery, worked with a trainer on the side. … Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who had back surgery near the end of last season, was on the field but did not kick.