Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: The Rams are back, but Aaron Donald (contract) is not

Now that NFL training camp is in full swing with a few practices under their belts (Now with pads on!) it’s time for another episode of The Times’ Fearsome Twosome NFL podcast.

This week’s topics include:

  • Rams star Aaron Donald’s contract situation
  • This time around, Jared Goff is the starter and Sean Mannion the backup
  • Rookie coach Sean McVay brings energy to camp

Rams Preseason Schedule

Aug. 12: Dallas Cowboys at Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19: Oakland Raiders at O.Co Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Chargers at Coliseum, 5 p.m.

Aug. 31: Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 4 p.m.

