Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: The Rams are back, but Aaron Donald (contract) is not

Now that NFL training camp is in full swing with a few practices under their belts (Now with pads on!) it’s time for another episode of The Times’ Fearsome Twosome NFL podcast.

This week’s topics include:

Rams star Aaron Donald’s contract situation

This time around, Jared Goff is the starter and Sean Mannion the backup

Rookie coach Sean McVay brings energy to camp

Rams Preseason Schedule

Aug. 12: Dallas Cowboys at Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19: Oakland Raiders at O.Co Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Chargers at Coliseum, 5 p.m.

Aug. 31: Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 4 p.m.

