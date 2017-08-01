Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: The Rams are back, but Aaron Donald (contract) is not

Now that NFL training camp is in full swing with a few practices under their belts (Now with pads on!) it’s time for another episode of The Times’ Fearsome Twosome NFL podcast.
This week’s topics include:
- Rams star Aaron Donald’s contract situation
- This time around, Jared Goff is the starter and Sean Mannion the backup
- Rookie coach Sean McVay brings energy to camp
Rams Preseason Schedule
Aug. 12: Dallas Cowboys at Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19: Oakland Raiders at O.Co Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Chargers at Coliseum, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31: Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 4 p.m.
Follow Lindsey Thiry on Twitter @LindseyThiry
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesKlein