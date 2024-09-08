Rams can open season against Lions with a healthy dose of Cooper Kupp-Puka Nacua

In early September 2023, Rams star Cooper Kupp was on injured reserve and then-rookie Puka Nacua was trying to figure how he fit into coach Sean McVay’s offense.

A year later, Kupp and Nacua will open the season as one of the NFL’s most dynamic receiver duos.

Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, is not injured for the first time since the 2022 season. Last year, he was sidelined for the first four games because of a hamstring issue and was hampered throughout the season by an ankle issue.

Advertisement

“Being able to go out there and just see, react, do, and know that your body has been trained to react and handle the load that you’re putting on it, it’s what makes this game really fun,” Kupp said, adding, “Feeling really good and excited to get things rolling.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also is excited.

Rams Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua celebrate a touchdown reception by Kupp. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“He’s done a fantastic job of getting his body back to where he wants it to be as far as feeling good, going out there, running, and doing all the things it takes to be Cooper Kupp,” Stafford said. “Just happy for his health at the moment and hopefully it continues to be that way.”

Last season, Nacua benefited from Kupp’s absence. He became Stafford’s favorite target and established NFL rookie receiving records. But the 2023 fifth-round draft pick went into his first opener just trying to follow McVay’s instructions for each play. Now, he has mastered the offense.

“It’s made it more fun to be super dialed in on what I have to do, but then also to be there for my teammates,” Nacua said.

Advertisement

Nacua was sidelined for part of training camp because of a knee injury suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers. He has recovered, and Stafford indicated that Nacua appears ready to build on his rookie success.

“I think it’s just another year of experience, right?” Stafford said. “He’s going to find ways to hone his craft and play his game at the highest level that he possibly can. He’s a kid that’s always looking for, how can I get better? How can I work an edge here?”

Nacua has a modest goal.

He played in every game last season and wants to repeat the feat.

“To be able to go out there, be there for my team and for myself out there on Sundays is something that I hold dear to my heart,” Nacua said. “That’s a challenge that I’m ready for.”