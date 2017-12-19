Rams Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Greg Zuerlein, Johnny Hekker and Pharoh Cooper voted to Pro Bowl

Rams running back Todd Gurley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, kicker Greg Zuerlein, punter Johnny Hekker and return specialist Pharoh Cooper were voted to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday night.

The results were from voting by NFL fans, players and coaches.

The Rams quintet has helped the Rams to a 10-4 record and first place in the NFC West heading into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The Rams can clinch the division title and a home game for the playoffs with a victory.

Gurley, a third-year pro, leads the NFL in touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,187 yards and 13 touchdowns, and has caught 53 passes, four for touchdowns.

This is Gurley’s second Pro Bowl selection.

Donald has been voted into the exhibition in each of his four NFL seasons. Donald sat out training camp because of a contract dispute and did not participate in the first game. But he ranks among NFL leaders with 11 sacks.

Zuerlein has made 38 of 40 field-goal attempts — including seven in a victory over Dallas — and leads the NFL in scoring with 158 points. This is his first Pro Bowl selection.

Hekker’s opportunities have been limited this season because of the Rams’ high-scoring offense. But he is averaging 47.6 yards per kick, and has put 27 of 54 inside the 20-yard line. This is his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Cooper, a second-year pro, has enjoyed a breakout season returning kickoffs and punts. He is averaging 28.2 yards per kickoff return, 13.4 yards per punt return. He returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

