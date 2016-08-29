Rams release defensive lineman Quinton Coples

Defensive lineman Quinton Coples, a former first-round draft pick by the New York Jets who was signed during the off-season, has been released by the Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

NFL teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 75 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Coples, 26, was initially brought in by the Rams to play defensive end. He was moved to tackle a few weeks ago and forced two fumbles and had a sack in an exhibition against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coples played against the Denver Broncos on Saturday but did not have a tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 284-pound Coples played three-plus seasons for the Jets and half a season with the Miami Dolphins. He has 16½ career sacks.

The Rams also released offensive lineman Jordan Swindle and tight end Jake Stoneburner.