Sean McVay and Jon Gruden hold their cards close to their chest as Rams defeat Raiders 19-16

With the season opener against the Oakland Raiders only a few weeks away, Rams coach Sean McVay was not about to show the Raiders anything useful in Saturday’s preseason game at the Coliseum.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden, one of McVay’s mentors, adopted the same philosophy.
Starters for both teams went through conditioning drills before the game and then retired to the sidelines to watch the Rams defeat the Raiders 19-15 at the Coliseum.
Rams quarterback Sean Mannion improved on last week’s poor performance at Baltimore, the defense caused two turnovers and the Rams kicked four field goals, sending the Raiders to defeat in their first game at the Coliseum since 1994.
Rams starters could play for the only time during the preseason when the Rams play host to the Houston Texans next Saturday. The Rams play at New Orleans on Sept. 30, but standard NFL operating procedure is for starters to sit out the final preseason game.
Mannion completed 10 of 16 passes for 87 yards, including a 47-yard strike to KhaDarel Hodge. Mannion’s day could have been better if not for several dropped passes.
Last week, Mannion completed only three of 13 passes for 16 yards, with an interception.
Brandon Allen completed six of 11 passes for 68 yards, with an interception.
Rookie running back John Kelly rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown in 18 carries.
Kelly’s second-quarter touchdown run and Greg Zuerlein’s two field goals gave the Rams a 13-0 halftime lead. The Rams increased the lead to 16-3 before the Raiders pulled to within 16-9 on Chris Warren’s third-quarter touchdown run and a fourth-quarter field goal.
Raiders linebacker Justin Cowser then intercepted an Allen pass, setting up EJ Manuel’s touchdown pass to Griff Whalen.
The Raiders’ two-point conversion try failed, preserving the Rams’ 16-15 lead.
Allen’s 35-yard pass to tight end Henry Krieger-Coble helped set up Ficken’s second field goal, increasing the margin to four points with less than six minutes left.
The Rams looked like they might have an easy time after defensive linemen Justin Lawler and Ethan Westbrooks forced fumbles and Mannion overcame several dropped passes to help the Rams take their halftime lead.
They Rams went three and out on their first two series before Mannion got some momentum. He connected with Mike Thomas for 17 yards and a first down, and then waited for tight end Johnny Mundt to create space before delivering an eight-yard pass for a first down.
But Zuerlein’s first field-goal attempt of the preseason, from 48 yards, missed wide right.
The Rams’ defense, however, made a game-turning play.
Lawler penetrated into the backfield and a hand up as quarterback Connor Cook looked to pass. Cook tried to stop his throwing motion, but Lawler hit his hand and knocked the ball free.
Linebacker Ramik Wilson scooped the ball and returned it to the Raiders’ 15.
Kelly replaced Malcolm Brown for the ensuing series and carried the ball four times to set up a third-and-goal play from the one-yard line.
Mannion faked a handoff and then rolled to his left, looking for tight end Henry Krieger-Coble. But the Raiders covered the play well and dropped Mannion for a loss.
McVay did not hesitate to go for it on fourth down.
Kelly took a handoff, broke to his right and then headed toward the goal-line. He lost control of the ball, but officials ruled he crossed the goal-line for a touchdown and 7-0 lead.
Late in the second quarter, Mannion’s 47-yard pass to Hodge helped set up Zuerlein’s 42-yard field goal.
The Rams got a final opportunity in the first half when defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks forced quarterback Manuel to fumble. Linebacker Bryce Hager recovered to set up Zuerlein’s 28-yard field goal at the end of the first half.