Veteran tight end Cory Harkey among players released by the Rams

Veteran tight end Cory Harkey and quarterback Dan Orlovsky were among players cut by the Rams on Saturday as NFL rosters were trimmed from 90 to 53 players.
Harkey, who was scheduled to make $1.3 million this season, was let go a few hours after the Rams announced that they had traded a 2018 seventh-round draft pick to the Washington Redskins for tight end Derek Carrier.
Rookie fullback Sam Rogers, a sixth-round pick, was among 31 players who were waived.
Others included linebacker Josh Forrest, receivers Nelson Spruce and Paul McRoberts, cornerback Michael Jordan, offensive linemen Cody Wichmann and Pace Murphy and defensive lineman Mike Purcell.
Some of those who were let go are expected to be among the 10 players the Rams can sign to their practice squad.
Coach Sean McVay is scheduled to discuss the roster at 4 p.m.
Other players waived:
DT Omarius Bryant; WR K.D. Cannon; K Travis Coons; CB Carlos Davis; LB Kevin Davis; OL Michael Dunn; OL Jake Eldrenkamp; DB Tyquwan Glass; RB Aaron Green; DB Isaiah Johnson; OL Alex Kozan; LB Willie Mays; LB Cassanova McKinzy; LB Andy Mulumba; LB Folarin Orimolade; DB Aarion Penton; WR Shakeir Ryan; DL Casey Sayles; WR Brandon Shippen; LB Carlos Thompson; RB Lenard Tillery; LB Davis Tull; TE Travis Wilson.
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein