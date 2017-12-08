Rams linebacker Connor Barwin has extra motivation to get back on the field against Eagles

After playing the previous four seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, Rams linebacker Connor Barwin was looking forward to facing his former team.

Then he suffered a broken forearm in a Nov. 26 win against the New Orleans Saints, forcing him to sit out last week’s victory at Arizona and making him questionable for Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles at the Coliseum.

“See how it feels on Sunday,” Barwin said Friday after limited participation in practice. “I’d love to play.”

Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree, who suffered a hyperextended elbow last week, also is listed as questionable for the game between division leaders that are tied for the league lead in scoring. Coach Sean McVay said the decisions would be made in the hours leading up to kickoff.

Barwin, in his ninth season, joined the Eagles in 2013 after starting his career with the Houston Texans. The Eagles released him in March to clear nearly $8 million in salary-cap space. He signed a one-year contract with the Rams.

“Anytime you’re let go somewhere, you want to play well against them and beat them,” said Barwin, who has 25 tackles and four sacks this season. “But bigger than all of that is what’s happening for both teams and the season both are having.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was selected first in the 2016 NFL Draft, and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz second. Barwin has been a teammate of both.

“They’re both great decision-makers and both are having great years,” Barwin said. “Goff’s more of a pocket passer, but he doesn’t get enough credit for what he does with his feet.

“Carson stands in the pocket and throws, but obviously he gets a lot of credit for what he does, and rightfully so, off-schedule and making plays with his feet.”

The Rams play a 3-4 defense, the Eagles a 4-3. Barwin said they are similar.

“We’re both very much attacking-style defenses,” he said. “Their defense is ranked pretty high, and we’ve played pretty well, especially at a lot of different times in the season. So it’s going to be a great matchup.

“Everybody’s excited about seeing Wentz and Goff, and I’m excited about seeing which defense plays better.”

Family affair

Rams receiver Sammy Watkins and Eagles defensive back Jaylen Watkins were busy this week in Southern California, preparing for the game and making arrangements for extended-family members to attend it.

“A lot of people are coming,” Sammy Watkins said, laughing. “I think everybody. I’ve never had this many tickets.”

Sammy, 24, and Jaylen, 26, have the same father but grew up in separate Florida households.

“He lived two minutes away, so we stayed at night at each other’s house; my grandparents live right there,” Sammy said. “It was easy to get to each other, train with each other.

“We always went against each other, though, as far as sports. We never played on the same team.”

Jaylen played in college at Florida, Sammy at Clemson. Sammy was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the fourth pick in the 2014 NFL draft. The Eagles selected Jaylen in the fourth round.

They were teammates in Buffalo for a couple of months in 2015 before Jaylen returned to the Eagles. Jaylen plays mainly on special teams, but Sammy is looking forward to possibly playing a few snaps against him.

“Hopefully, he’ll get on the field a couple plays so I can crack him a couple times,” Sammy said. “It will be something we can laugh about.”

Etc.

Receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) was limited and is listed as questionable. Woods would seem more likely to return next week when the Rams play at Seattle. … Offensive lineman Roger Saffold is the Rams’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, presented annually for outstanding community service off the field and excellence on it.

