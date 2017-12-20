Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, the NFL’s scoring leader, placed on injured reserve because of back issue

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, the NFL’s scoring leader, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of an unspecified back issue, ending his season.

Zuerlein, voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time, made 38 of 40 field-goal attempts and scored 158 points for a Rams team that is 10-4 and has a chance to clinch the NFC West with victory Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Zuerlein made two field-goal attempts Sunday in the Rams’ 42-7 victory at Seattle. Several of his kickoffs were short and one was out of bounds.

The Rams did not practice Wednesday, but they worked out about 10 kickers. They signed Sam Ficken, who played at Penn State.

Ficken has been to training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, but he has not kicked in a regular-season game.

Zuerlein kicked three or more field goals in a game six times this season. He kicked seven field goals in a victory at Dallas in Week 4.

