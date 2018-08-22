McVay says Rams starters will play in preseason game against Texans, meaning Ndamukong Suh finally gets to bust a gut

McVay said tight end Gerald Everett (shoulder), running back Justin Davis (hamstring) and receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle) are not expected to play against the Texans. ... McVay said he has not spoken recently to holdout defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Asked if he had plans for upcoming conversations, he said, “I’ll reach out to him, but these guys are doing such a good job that are here right now. Couldn’t be more impressed and pleased with these guys that are here.”… Phillips, an NFL coach since 1976, on how the philosophy on playing starters in preseason games has changed: “It has changed since I’ve been in the league. Of course, they had leather helmets when I first came in.”