Rams agree to contract terms with cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Rams continued to build depth in what has become an extremely talented secondary, reaching an agreement Tuesday to re-sign cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.
Terms of the contract, which cannot be signed until Wednesday, were not disclosed.
NFL.com reported that Robey-Coleman will receive a three-year, $15.75-million contract, with $8 million guaranteed.
Robey-Coleman, 26, signed with the Rams as a free agent before last season, and mainly played as a slot cornerback.
The former USC standout performed well in Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme, starting four games and intercepting two passes.
After the season, Robey-Coleman said that his preference was to remain with the Rams.
Now he is part of a remade secondary that includes cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, Pro Bowl selections who were acquired in trades that will become official Wednesday, and veteran Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields, who did not play last season because of concussions but signed a contract with the Rams last week.
Kayvon Webster, a starter last season who is recovering from Achilles surgery, Troy Hill and Kevin Peterson are among other cornerbacks on the roster.
The Rams on Monday submitted a minimum-salary tender to Hill, an exclusive-rights free agent.
Hill's tender was for $705,000.
Safety Lamarcus Joyner last week received the franchise tag for $11.2 million.
Second-year pro John Johnson is the other starting safety.
