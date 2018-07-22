Rams reporting to camp with plenty of buzz and one likely absentee

After creating Super Bowl buzz with headline-grabbing trades and free-agent acquisitions, the Rams begin reporting for training camp Monday in advance of Thursday’s first workout at UC Irvine.
Quarterback Jared Goff, beginning his third NFL season, is scheduled to report Monday with rookies. He also is scheduled to meet with reporters. Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead will address the media Tuesday.
Barring a last-minute agreement on a new contract, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to be absent for the start of training camp for the second consecutive season. Donald last season reported on the eve on the season opener and went on to win the NFL defensive player of the year award.
Offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom, interior offensive lineman Brian Allen, running back John Kelly, defensive end Justin Lawler and linebackers Micah Kiser and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo are among rookies trying to earn roles with a team that won the NFC West last season.
The Rams will train at Irvine through the second preseason game. The workout schedule is different from the last two years because the Rams will spend four days in Baltimore in advance of the Aug. 9 preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Rams also play host to the Oakland Raiders (Aug. 18) and the Houston Texans (Aug. 25) before traveling to play the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale (Aug. 30).
Twelve Rams training camp practices are open to the public: Thursday, Saturday-July 30, Aug. 1-2, Aug. 4, Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 15-16. Workouts begin at 3 p.m., except for Aug. 16 at 9:45 a.m.
A July 27 practice is open only to season ticket holders.
Gates open 90 minutes before practice begins. Select players will sign autographs after workouts.