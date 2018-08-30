Rams call discussions with holdout Aaron Donald a long-distance negotiation

Linebackers (10): Mark Barron, Cory Littleton, Samson Ebukam, Matt Longacre, Dominique Easley, Ramik Wilson, Bryce Hager, Micah Kiser, Justin Lawler, Ryan Davis — Barron is coming off shoulder and heel surgeries and was held out of the preseason for the second year in a row. He is the veteran presence for a group that features many young players and others adjusting to new roles. Littleton will start inside alongside Barron and call defensive signals. Hager and Wilson are solid backups. Ebukam is the only defensive starter who played in the first three preseason games to gain more experience. Longacre and Easley could rotate at the other outside spot. Rookie Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, recovering from foot surgery, might begin the season on the physically unable to perform list and then will join the roster.