Season ticket prices for Rams' 2018 games at Coliseum will not increase

The Rams increased their win total by seven games from the season before, won the NFC West and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
For the second year in a row, fans will not be asked to pay an extra premium to see if they can take the next step.
On Wednesday, in a letter to season ticket holders, Rams' Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff announced that season ticket prices would remain "flat" for the 2018 season at the Coliseum. Ticket packages have ranged from $360 to $2,025 since the Rams returned to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016.
Demoff also wrote that the Rams would offer "more exclusive game-day experiences, suite upgrades, a special season ticket member gift, early renewal incentives, payment plans and additional service representatives."
The Rams will play at the Coliseum in 2018 and 2019. The Coliseum is undergoing renovations under the direction of USC.
Ticket prices are expected to increase dramatically when the Rams move into a new Inglewood stadium in 2020.
The Rams play home games at the Coliseum this season against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and the Chargers.
The Rams' "home" game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played in Mexico City.