Rams visit with veteran free-agent center John Sullivan

The Rams’ attempt to fortify their offensive line continued Monday when they visited with center John Sullivan, people with knowledge of the situation said.

The Rams released veteran center Tim Barnes shortly after the start of free agency. Last week, they gave restricted-free agent center Ryan Groy a two-year offer sheet, but the Buffalo Bills on Thursday matched the offer to keep the 26-year-old Groy.

Sullivan, 31, has a connection to Rams Coach Sean McVay, the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2014-2016.

After playing his first seven NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Sullivan was sidelined in 2015 while recovering from back surgeries. The Vikings released Sullivan last August and Washington signed the former sixth-round draft pick from Notre Dame. He played in 13 games, starting one.

McVay and General Manager Les Snead are attempting to upgrade a line that struggled last season to create running room for Todd Gurley and protect quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams signed free-agent tackle Andrew Whitworth to play on the left side, displacing Greg Robinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft. McVay has said that Greg Robinson will move to right tackle and compete with Rob Havenstein.

McVay also said that Rams interior linemen would be trained as centers.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein