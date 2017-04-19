Rams will make single-game tickets available Friday

The Rams will know their 2017 schedule when the NFL announces it Thursday at 5 p.m., and they will make single-game tickets available Friday.

Season-ticket holders can participate in a pre-sale through Monday. Fans who had paid $100 to become deposit holders will have a 48-hour period in which to purchase tickets before the sale opens to all fans Wednesday.

Some season tickets also will be made available to deposit holders on the waiting list.

Last year, the Rams announced that they sold all of their 70,000 season tickets for home games at the Coliseum.

A Rams spokesperson said the team would not comment on the number of season tickets sold for 2017 until all sales are complete.

The Rams finished 4-12 last season in their return to Los Angeles.

This season they will play at the Coliseum against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints. The Rams will also be the home team against the Arizona Cardinals in London.

