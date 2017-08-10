Players can celebrate touchdowns, something the Rams had few of in 2016

Former NFL stars Terrell Owens and Randy Moss left quite an impression on young Rams receivers — especially with their touchdown celebrations.

Second-year pro Pharoh Cooper recalled Owens’ infamous use of a Sharpie. Rookie tight end Gerald Everett quickly cited Owens’ stomp on the Dallas Cowboys’ midfield star.

The Rams met with a crew of NFL officials after practice and viewed a video that details what players can and cannot do this season when the league relaxes its rules on touchdown celebrations.

The ball can now be used as a prop after scoring plays and changes of possession, and group celebrations and celebrations that include a player or players on the turf are allowed.

Taunting remains prohibited, as are any actions directed at an opponent that are deemed offensive, violent in nature or include the use of a prop other than a football.

Celebrations are welcomed by players.

“It makes the game more fun,” said Cooper, who is looking to score his first touchdown, before the meeting with NFL officials. “Give the guys a chance to express themselves.

“It’s not just a business and a serious game. We’ve been playing it since we were little, so you know it’s always cool to have fun with it.”

Everett has not made specific plans for his first touchdown.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” he said after practice. “Hopefully, I don’t get flagged, but I don’t think I will.”

The Rams, of course, must score touchdowns to enjoy the moment with celebrations.

Last season, they scored only 24 touchdowns, fewest in the NFL.

New coach Sean McVay was hired to help increase offensive production and wins. So he is for celebrations.

The Rams get their first chance Saturday night when they play the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason opener at the Coliseum.

“It’s about having fun and enjoying the competition,” McVay said of celebrations. “And ultimately it is a great entertainment sport.

“I think that offers a unique opportunity for the players to be able to enjoy when they’re having some success and the fans can get a kick out of some of the things they’ll do.”

Rallying point

The three fights that broke out during a joint practice with the Chargers on Wednesday brought the Rams’ secondary together, cornerback E.J. Gaines said.

Cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Gaines all played prominent roles in the incidents.

“This is one of the tightest groups I’ve been around and everybody showed that by having each other’s back,” he said.

Gaines was involved in two of the skirmishes. He was removed from the workout by McVay.

“He was just telling me keep my head up and just take it in and cool down,” Gaines said. “He told me I had to kind of take one for the team.”

McVay, the NFL’s youngest coach, said he was not concerned about his team’s discipline.

“If those things carry over to the game, then that’s where it becomes a concern,” he said, adding, “We want to make sure we do our talking between the whistles, and that’s something we’ll be mindful of moving forward.”

Etc.

The Rams signed kicker Travis Coons, who made 28 of 32 field goals for the Cleveland Browns in 2015. Coons played at Alta Loma High and the University of Washington. … Undrafted receiver Shakeir Ryan made another impressive catch. … Gaines made one of the plays of the day when he broke up a sideline pass from Jared Goff to receiver Cooper Kupp.

