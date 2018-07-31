Wiley Rams coach Wade Phillips is unfazed by Aaron Donald's absence, but holds out hope for his revamped defense

Center John Sullivan, who left practice Sunday because of an apparent arm injury, participated in the full workout Monday and said he was fine. “All good,” he said. … For a second consecutive day, backup quarterback Sean Mannion remained absent with permission to be with his wife, who is expecting. ... Linebacker Samson Ebukam was in uniform but did not participate in drills. … Monday’s workout was the second in a row in full pads. McVay said the effort was “a little bit lackadaisical at some times,” but added that players competed and would benefit from Tuesday’s day off. “It’s good that they’ll get a chance to get off their feet,” he said. … Despite the presence of many returning players from last season, and several new additions to the roster, special teams coordinator John Fassel said there were jobs to be won, especially with Ebukam and linebacker Cory Littleton moving into starting roles on defense. “It’s going wild and crazy,” Fassel said, “like every first five days of training camp. Figuring out who can run around the wildest and craziest.”