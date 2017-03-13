Cornerback Kayvon Webster scheduled to visit with Rams

The free-agency phase that featured many first-tier NFL players finding new homes is over, and it included the Rams signing tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Robert Woods.
Teams have now begun courting second-tier players.
On Monday, the Rams are scheduled to meet with cornerback Kayvon Webster, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Webster played four seasons with the Denver Broncos, the last two under new Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
Webster, however, played sparingly for Broncos units that ranked first in total defense in 2015 and fourth in 2016.
The Rams are in need of dependable cornerbacks that can play on the outside.
They put the franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson, at $16.7 million for this season, but his status remains fluid because he is regarded as a tradeable asset.
Lamarcus Joyner is more of a slot corner.
After sitting out the 2015 season because of a foot injury, E.J. Gaines suffered several injuries last season that prevented him from recapturing his rookie form. Undrafted free agents Troy Hill and Michael Jordan did a satisfactory job at times but are not regarded as long-term solutions.
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein