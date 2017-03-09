Rams agree to terms with receiver Robert Woods and tackle Andrew Whitworth

The Rams addressed two major needs Thursday just before the start of NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with receiver Robert Woods and veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

The players can sign contracts when the new league year begins at 1 p.m. Pacific time.

The Rams, who ranked last in the NFL in offense the last two seasons, were in desperate need of receivers and linemen to complement second-year quarterback Jared Goff, the top pick in the 2016 draft.

Woods, 24, played at Gardena Serra High and starred at USC before he was selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Buffalo Bills.

He has 203 receptions for 2,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, he caught 51 passes for 613 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He joins a receiver corps that includes Tavon Austin, who signed a four-year, $42-million extension before last season, and second-year pros Pharoh Cooper, Mike Thomas and Nelson Spruce.

Whitworth, 35, has played his entire 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, mainly at left tackle and left guard. He has started 164 games.

Whitworth will fortify a line that last season failed to clear the way for running back Todd Gurley and allowed Goff to be sacked 26 times in seven games.

Rams left tackle Greg Robinson, the second overall pick in the 2014 draft, has struggled at left tackle. Whitworth’s signing could portend Robinson’s move to guard.