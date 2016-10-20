U.S., Mexico both tumble in FIFA world rankings

Mexico and the U.S. both fell two spots in the current FIFA world soccer rankings, dropping to 17th and 24th respectively, as they prepare for the final round of World Cup qualifying, which begins next month with the two nations meeting in Columbus, Ohio.

Argentina retained its spot atop the monthly rankings, ahead of current world champion Germany and Brazil, who each climbed a place at the expense of Belgium, which tumbled two places.

The rest of the top 10 is Colombia, Chile, France, European champion Portugal, Uruguay and Spain.

Costa Rica, who the U.S. faces in its second qualifier next month, is unchanged at 18th, second only to Mexico among CONCACAF teams. Iceland was the biggest mover in the top 25, improving six places to 21. Turkey suffered the biggest fall, dropping four places to No. 25.

The biggest mover overall was Montenegro, which jumped 49 places to No. 56 overall, following wins over Kazakhstan and Denmark. Cyprus fell the farthest, 52 spots to 139, while Russia, host of the 2018 World Cup, dropped 15 spots to No. 53.

The FIFA rankings are determined by a system in which points are awarded based on international results. Rankings take into account performance over the last four years, with more recent results and more significant matches weighed more heavily.

The top 25:

1. Argentina (0)

2. Germany (+1)

3. Brazil (+1)

4. Belgium (-2)

5. Colombia (-1)

6. Chile (0)

7. France (+1)

8. Portugal (-1)

9. Uruguay (0)

10. Spain (+1)

11. Wales (-1)

12. England (0)

13. Italy (0)

14. Switzerland (+2)

15. Poland (+2)

16. Croatia (-2)

17. Mexico (-2)

18. Costa Rica (0)

19. Ecuador (0)

20. Netherlands (+4)

21. Iceland (+6)

22. Hungary (-2)

23. Peru (+2)

24. U.S. (-2)

25. Turkey (-4)

