Galaxy escape with a 1-1 draw in a preseason exhibition

A second-half goal from second-half substitute Jose Villarreal allowed the Galaxy to escape with a 1-1 draw in a preseason exhibition with Tijuana of Mexico’s Liga MX played in a steady mist at the StubHub Center.

The Galaxy, who have undergone an extensive winter remake, were without regulars Gio dos Santos (international duty); Robbie Rogers and Gyasi Zardes (injuries); and new signings Romain Ales-sandrini and Joao Pedro, who returned to Europe to complete immigration paperwork.

That created playing time for Miguel Aguilar, a midfielder who played six games for D.C. United last season but made a strong case for a Galaxy roster spot in 45 minutes Tuesday. He was one of 22 players Coach Curt Onalfo and his new coaching staff used against a Tijuana team composed of reserves.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11