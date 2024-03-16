Galaxy rallies in stoppage time to salvage tie with St. Louis City

Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida, shown here playing against Inter Miami in February, scored in stoppage time Saturday during a 3-3 draw with St. Louis City.

Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute and Maya Yoshida added a goal in stoppage time to help the Galaxy play St. Louis City to a 3-3 draw on Saturday night.

Yoshida flicked in a diving header, off a free kick by Gastón Brugman, from right in front of the goal to make it 3-3 in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Joveljic finished a series of quick passes with a wide-open side-netter from the center of the area to give Galaxy (1-0-3) a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old striker, in his fourth season, is just the eighth player in league history with a goal in each of his team’s first four games. Brian McBride scored in each of the first five games of the 1998 season for the Columbus Crew, the only player to accomplish the feat.

Galaxy Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic lift Galaxy to 2-2 draw at Nashville Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic scored the final two goals in a wild second half and the Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on Sunday.

St. Louis’ Tomas Ostrak won the ball from Riqui Puig and scored his first goal of the season from just inside the area to make it 1-1 in the 27th minute. Joseph Paintsil answered to give the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute. The 24-year-old ran on to a long through ball played by Mark Delgado and beat St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki to score his second goal in the last three games.

St. Louis’ Joakim Nilsson netted his first goal in MLS to make it 2-2 in the 60th minute and an own goal by Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy in the 88th minute gave St. Louis (1-0-3) its first lead, 3-2.

The Galaxy’s Martín Cáceres, who was shown a yellow card in the 35th minute, was shown a red in the ninth minute of stoppage time because of a foul that stopped what appeared to be a scoring opportunity for St. Louis.

Burki finished with six saves for St. Louis.