Romain Alessandrini helps deliver Galaxy's victory over Impact, 2-0

Romain Alessandrini scored in the first half for his third goal in two games, Jermaine Jones added a goal, and the Galaxy beat the 10-man Montreal Impact, 2-0, on Friday night.

The Galaxy (2-3-0) won their first home game of the season. The Impact (0-2-3) had played to three straight draws.

Alessandrini netted his third MLS goal in the 15th minute. Emmanuel Boateng cut back his defender on the left side and found Alessandrini at the top of the 18-yard box for a shot from distance. Goalkeeper Evan Bush was caught leaning the wrong way.

Jones scored his first goal as a member of the Galaxy in the 74th minute after dribbling it from near midfield.

Montreal's best scoring chance came in the 42nd minute when Matteo Mancosu split three defenders on a breakaway, but his open shot was saved by Clement Diop. Two minutes later, Marco Donadel was shown a questionable red card for the Impact after his left elbow made contact with Jones.

Gyasi Zardes, who played last Saturday for the first time since breaking his right foot in August 2016, made his first start of the season for the Galaxy and played 82 minutes.

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

sports@latimes.com