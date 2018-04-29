Galaxy rally wasted in 3-2 loss to Red Bulls

The Galaxy celebrated throwback night Saturday, with retro giveaways and in-stadium entertainment commemorating the team's 22 seasons in MLS.
But the team wasn't able to turn back the clock on the field, wasting the kind of gutty second-half rally that once was their trademark in a 3-2 loss to the New York Red Bulls before an announced crowd of 26,704 at the StubHub Center.
The winning goal came on Alejandro RomeroGamarra's penalty kick in the 84th minute, after defender Dave Romney was called for a handball.
The goal by Gamarra, who also had two assists, came seven minutes after an apparent go-ahead goal by the Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic was waved off by an offside call.
Add those two things together and the Galaxy finish April winless at home with just two goals in three games.
The Red Bulls' first two scores, both on breakaways, came from Daniel Royer in the first half and Florian Valot in the second.
The Galaxy erased that two-goal deficit with second-half scores from Ola Kamara, his first since the opening half of the opening game, and Giovani dos Santos, his first in 11 months.
The Galaxy, so battered by injuries they haven't been able to use the same lineup twice, were missing midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (calf strain) and defender Rolf Feltscher (torn chest muscle). Nine starters have already missed time because injury, suspension or international duty — and the season is only eight games old.
So coach Sigi Schmid, searching for goals, ditched the "4-4-2" formation he used the last couple of weeks in favor of a free-flowing "4-2-3-1" attack which, at times, pushed Ibrahimovic up as a target striker up front while moving Kamara, a forward, out to the wing.
And it seemed to work at first, with midfielders Sebastian Lletget and Giovani dos Santos forcing Red Bull keeper Luis Robles into a pair of big saves in the first five minutes.
But it was New York (4-3-0) who scored first, with Gamarra's pass from the center circle finding Bradley Wright-Phillips racing up the center of the field between a pair of defenders. After collecting the ball near the right side of the penalty area, Wright-Phillips eluded Galaxy defender Jorgen Skjelvik with a feed to the far post that Royer knocked in for his first score of the season in the seventh minute.
Valot gave the Red Bulls a 2-0 lead four minutes after the intermission, and once again the goal came at the end of a breakaway started by Gamarra.
This time, Gamarra latched on to a Skjelvik header at midfield and again sent it forward for Wright-Phillips, who raced Skjelvik into the penalty area before slipping the ball to the hard-charging Valot, who finished for his second goal of the year.
The Galaxy (3-4-1) scored 10 minutes later with Ibrahimovic splitting a pair of defenders with a low pass that left Kamara facing Robles one-on-one — and Kamara didn't waste the chance.
The goal was the Galaxy's first in three games and 279 minutes at home. In the 66th minute, Dos Santos redirected a Romney header from the center off the box to tie the score 2-2. Ibrahimovic, who started the sequence with a corner kick, picked up his second MLS assist on the play.
Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11