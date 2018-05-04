Galaxy's Romney getting another chance to prove he's a starter

Given Romney's versatility — he played all four positions across the back line last season, when he started a career-high 23 games – super sub may be his most ideal position. And it's one very few people play as well as Romney, who figures to make the second of what could be a long series of starts Saturday when the Galaxy visit Houston to play the Dynamo (SSN, Spectrum Deportes, 5:30 p.m. PT).