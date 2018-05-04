Galaxy's Romney getting another chance to prove he's a starter

Dave Romney knows what his role is with the Galaxy. It's to be ready to play at any minute at almost any position.
Sometimes that means coming off the bench to spell an exhausted teammate, as he did for the final 13 minutes against New York City earlier this season. Sometimes it means starting 13 games in a row, as he did at the end of last season when the Galaxy lost center backs Jelle Van Damme and Daniel Steres.
He knows that. But he doesn't necessarily like it.
"I would obviously like to play my most ideal position and be the starter and play every game," he said. "But as of right now, that's not the case."
Actually, maybe it is.
Given Romney's versatility — he played all four positions across the back line last season, when he started a career-high 23 games – super sub may be his most ideal position. And it's one very few people play as well as Romney, who figures to make the second of what could be a long series of starts Saturday when the Galaxy visit Houston to play the Dynamo (SSN, Spectrum Deportes, 5:30 p.m. PT).
"Within every team, but more so with MLS because of the limitations on rosters, you need one or two guys who can pop in to different places," said coach Sigi Schmid, who compared Romney to two-time MLS champion Brad Evans, who played everywhere but striker and goalkeeper for Schmid in Columbus and Seattle.
"Those guys are valuable. Having that kind of player just makes it a little bit easier for you."
Romney's preferred position is center back, although he's played more minutes as a winger this season. And last year he made three consecutive appearances at three different positions.
"He's athletically very good and that allows him to have that versatility," Schmid said.
Romney, 24, was at right back last week after Rolf Feltscher, who started the first seven games there, tore a muscle in his chest when he landed awkwardly after tripping over a ball in training. Romney played a solid game, completing a team-high 86.3% of his passes in a loss to the New York Red Bulls. And with Feltscher expected to miss four months after surgery this week, an even wider opportunity has opened for Romney.
"I've just got to step up when I'm called upon," he said. "You know you're going to get a chance. Now it's my turn to try to earn this right back spot.
"I've worked on a routine the last 3½ years and so I know what I need to do in order to kind of get back into the starting mentality every week."
Feltscher is the sixth opening-day starter to miss time to injury this season, leaving just center back Jorgen Skjelvik and midfielder Perry Kitchen as the only outfield players to start all eight games.
One of those injured players, midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, trained with the team Thursday but is unlikely to start in Houston where the Dynamo (2-3-2) have split four home games. The Galaxy (3-4-1), losers of three straight at home, are unbeaten in their last two on the road.
"If we can get a win now and bring up the confidence, step up our game, then from there we can take the next game," forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic said. "We need to win games."
