No Ibrahimovic, no problem as Bingham and Galaxy put together back-to-back shutouts

The Galaxy’s home used to be their castle, a place where they reigned supreme.

Between 2013 and 2016, the team lost only six times in 68 games at StubHub Center, making the playoffs each season. But over the last season and a half, home has been anything but sweet.

And goalkeeper David Bingham says that has to change if the Galaxy hope to again compete for an MLS Cup.

“Anytime you play at home you need to pick up points,” he said. “And you can’t do that without your home being a fortress and having that confidence at home. You need to know when you step on the field at home you’re probably going to win, and we’re working to get that.”

The Galaxy got a start on that Friday, with Romain Alessandrini curling a long shot just inside the left post in the 82nd minutes to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0.

The score, which came on the team’s only shot on goal, gave the Galaxy (5-6-1) consecutive wins for the first time in nearly a year. It was also their first victory at home since March and it evened their season record at StubHub Center at three wins, three losses.

For Bingham, the shutout was his second in as many games, extending his scoreless-minute streak to 218 minutes.

And he had to make just one save to do it.

“At home, it should be a little easier for you,” coach Sigi Schmid said. “You also want to reward your fans. Obviously there’s going to be more fans at your game at home than there are away.

“So for me winning at home is really about you as a player, us as a club, us as an entire entity, rewarding the fans for their faith in us. It should be a little bit easier in terms of getting points at home.

“You want to make that an enclave.”

In his final game before leaving to join Mexico’s World Cup team — and with Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio in the house — midfielder Jonathan dos Santos took the captain’s armband and quarterbacked the Galaxy through a frustrating first half. Although the team had a narrow lead in time of possession, it never tested San Jose keeper Andrew Tarbell.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended one game for getting a red card at Montreal, the Galaxy’s two most dangerous chances came a minute apart early in the half, the first on a long Alessandrini cross that Chris Pontius headed wide of an open net at the far post, and the second when Ola Kamara fanned on a bicycle-kick attempt from the center of the 18-yard box.

Then in the 34th minute Alessandrini inadvertently stepped in front of a hard shot from teammate Sebastian Lletget.

But if the Galaxy’s luck on the offensive end was mostly bad, they caught a break at the other end when the officials didn’t call defender Emrah Klimenta for a handball after a Valeri Qa- zaishvili shot struck him on the arm.

That was the closest the inept Earthquakes (2-7-3) came to a shot on goal until the 89th minute when a long Danny Hoesen shot was tipped off the crossbar by a leaping Bingham.

So while StubHub Center may not yet be a fortress for the Galaxy, for a night at least it was no longer a house of horrors.

“It’s nice,” Schmid said, “to be at home.”

