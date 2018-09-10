Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid resigns

Sigi Schmid, the winningest manager in MLS history, is out as coach of the Galaxy. Schmid stepped down Monday and will be replaced by assistant Dominic Kinnear, sources have confirmed.
The news was first reported by ESPN’s Taylor Twellman.
Schmid, who led the Galaxy to its first MLS Cup in 2002, returned to the club 14 months ago after Curt Onalfo was fired 20 games into the season. He leaves with the Galaxy three points out of a playoff berth with six games to play.
The Galaxy, which had a nine-game unbeaten streak earlier in the summer, are winless in their last six.
Schmid, who was also put in charge of the Galaxy’s player personnel decisions after the team’s disastrous 2017 season, brought in his son Kurt Schmid last winter to strengthen the scouting department. But the two were not always on the same page with the team’s front office, and Schmid complained repeatedly about not having the flexibility to bring in defensive help during the summer transfer window.
The Galaxy defense and goalkeeping corps, largely rebuilt by Schmid during the offseason, have allowed a conference-worst 54 goals this season.
Schmid, 65, grew up in the South Bay and played at UCLA, then returned to coach the Bruins before entering MLS in 1999 as the Galaxy’s third manager. He later led the Columbus Crew to a league title before moving to Seattle, leading the Sounders to seven straight playoff appearances before being fired midway into the 2016 season.
A year later, he was returned to the Galaxy to replace Onalfo. The Galaxy went 2-8-4 the rest of the season, finishing last in the Western Conference standings for the first time in franchise history. Schmid leaves having gone 12-18-12 overall in 2017 and 2018.
Kinnear, the third-winningest coach in league history, won two MLS Cups and four conference championships with the Houston Dynamo.