Gold Cup: Mexico, Jamaica play to scoreless draw

Mexico and Jamaica played to a 0-0 tie Thursday night and remained on track to advance to the knockout round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico dominated possession in front of 49,121, the largest crowd to attend a soccer match at Sports Authority Field.

Playing without coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who served the second game of a six-game FIFA suspension for using “insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them” in a match against Portugal in Russia on July 2, Mexico (1-0-1) did everything but score against the Jamaicans (1-0-1) and goalkeeper Damian Hyatt.

Earlier, Gerson Mayen and Rodolfo Zelaya scored for El Salvador in a 2-0 win over Curacao. Mayen scored in the 21st minute, Zelaya about three minutes later.

Curacao failed to convert on a penalty kick in the first half, goalkeeper Derby Carillo easily making the save en route to a shutout.