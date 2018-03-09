LAFC looking for 2-0 start at Real Salt Lake

UP NEXT
LAFC AT REAL SALT LAKE
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PST.
On the air: TV: Univision; Radio: 710, 890.
Update: Only two MLS expansion teams have won their first two games, a record LAFC can match Saturday in Sandy, Utah. LAFC won the first game in franchise history last Sunday, beating Seattle 1-0 on Diego Rossi's score in the 11th minute, which came on the team's only shot on goal.
Tyler Miller pitched the shutout in his return to Seattle, where he spent the previous two seasons as the Sounders' backup keeper. But he got a lot of help from center back and captain Laurent Ciman and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who played well in his MLS debut.
LAFC will once again be without center back Walker Zimmerman (hamstring), winger Omar Gaber (groin) and midfielder Eduard Atuesta, who is completing his transfer paperwork. Real Salt Lake was forced to accept a painful road draw in its season opener, with FC Dallas getting an own goal in the final minute of regulation to steal a point. Nick Rimando was brilliant in goal, making five saves.
