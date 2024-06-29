Mateusz Bogusz scores a hat trick, lifting LAFC to victory over Colorado

LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, shown here kicking a ball against Sporting Kansas City in May 2023, scored three goals in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Mateusz Bogusz scored all three goals for his first hat trick in two seasons with LAFC in a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

Bogusz scored in the 20th, 58th and 72nd minutes.

The third goal came after Colorado’s Kévin Cabral received a red card.

Bogusz raised his season total to 12 goals, second on the team to Denis Bouanga’s 13. Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake leads MLS with 16 goals.

LAFC had 11 shots on goal to Colorado’s one and outshot the Rapids 21-11 overall.

LAFC remains tied for first place in the Western Conference. LAFC (12-4-4) and the Galaxy (11-3-7) each have 40 points. Real Salt Lake (10-3-7) is off until Wednesday and remained at 37 points.

Advertisement

LAFC plays against the Galaxy at the Rose Bowl on Thursday.