LAFC-United matchup to shine light on sport's welcoming atmosphere

“I had a great opportunity to work with Robbie Rogers early in his career and when Robbie made his announcement I think everybody that knew him had great respect for his announcement. It’s the same for Collin and I think Major League Soccer has always tried to make a strong statement in terms of being accepting in all directions. “To me that’s the way it’s supposed to be. You respect people who are different, who have different ideas, who have different sexual orientation. I think it’s fantastic to see the positive reaction people have had.”