LAFC’s scoring woes continue in shutout loss to Minnesota

Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod, left, challenges LAFC midfielder Ilie Sánchez for the ball during the first half of LAFC’s 2-0 loss Saturday.

Robin Lod and Bongokuhle Hlongwane each scored a goal, and Minnesota United ended a seven-game winless streak against LAFC with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night in coach Eric Ramsay’s debut for the Loons.

Ramsay was named Minnesota’s coach Feb. 26. He joined the club after being the top assistant for Manchester United of the English Premier League.

Lod scored on a right-footed shot to the top right corner of the goal following a set piece in the 16th minute for Minnesota (3-0-1). Hlongwane fired his shot from just inside the center of the 18-yard box to the middle of the goal in the 88th minute.

LAFC (1-2-1) has been shut out in three straight games. Dénis Bouanga, the reigning Golden Boot winner, still is chasing his first goal of the season. Bouanga’s shot from close range missed to the left in the 54th minute and his shot in the 65th was blocked. He also missed a shot early in the first half.

Dayne St. Claire stopped two shots for Minnesota. Hugo Lloris stopped one shot for LAFC.