Carlos Vela's leadership has manifested on and off the pitch for LAFC

If LAFC and SKC draw: A tie would leave Kansas City atop the table no matter what third-place FC Dallas and fourth-place Seattle do in their final games — but it would also leave LAFC in position to be passed by both. If Dallas wins at Colorado and Seattle wins against last-place San Jose, LAFC would drop to fourth. If only one team wins, LAFC would fall to third. But in either case the team would be forced to host a midweek knockout-round game.