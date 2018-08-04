Diomande's first-class play came by way of coach

Whoever plays against the Red Bulls (13-6-2) will be trying to help LAFC regain its footing after a series of shaky performances. Although LAFC (10-7-6) has lost just one of its last eight MLS games, it gave up a two-goal lead in the final eight minutes in a draw with the Galaxy in its last outing, was blitzed 5-1 by Minnesota United four days before that and started July by giving up two goals in stoppage time in a tie with Houston.