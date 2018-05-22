Christian Pulisic will use his World Cup absence to rest and watch LeBron James

"I think the Bundesliga is especially a good league for developing younger players, and for Americans, it's been a good platform to just take it to that next step," Pulisic said. "I know in Dortmund, they always just gave me a chance. They put me in a few minutes here and there, whatever. They gave me the chance in important games and they weren't afraid to do that. That's what's really helped me grow, become the player I am."