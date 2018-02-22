Mexico to play Wales at Rose Bowl on Memorial Day in final tuneup for World Cup

The Mexican national team will play Wales at the Rose Bowl on May 28 in its last game before this summer's World Cup in Russia, the country's national soccer federation and Soccer United Marketing, the team's marketing arm, announced Thursday.
The game will mark the finale of a four-day Memorial Day celebration that will include a live podcast of the "Men in Blazers" show, an open training session by the Mexican team at the Rose Bowl and a game-day fan festival at the stadium.
"Los Angeles has always been a second home to the Mexican national team," said Camilo Durana, Soccer United Marketing's senior vice president. "L.A. has world-class facilities. It's treated us very well."
SUM also is launching a number of English-language social media platforms for the Mexican team ahead of the World Cup, filling a vacuum left by the U.S. team's unsuccessful qualifying campaign for this summer's tournament. However, the U.S. team's failure did not impact Mexico's decision to play its send-off game in California.
Tickets for the match go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Pacific time March 5 via MexTour.org, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Fans who purchase a ticket to the match will have the opportunity through Ticketmaster to opt-in for a ticket to the open training session.
Tickets also can be obtained through the Galaxy at 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299).
