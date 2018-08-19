With soccer's biggest star and a lucrative TV contract, Serie A is back in top form

And there’s still room for growth. The 2015 bankruptcy of Parma FC, the third Serie A team to be declared insolvent in 13 years, forced reluctant owners to realize Italian soccer had to adopt the business models of teams elsewhere around Europe. Improving the league’s aging infrastructure was one obvious way to do that so eight teams have either built or renovated stadiums since 2011. There are plans to open at least two more — including the Stadio della Roma complex in Rome — within the next two seasons.